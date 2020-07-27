Joyce Marie Smith
February 12, 1943 - July 23, 2020
Joyce Marie Smith, 77, of Springfield Oregon, passed away peacefully in her home, with family by her side on July 23, 2020. She was born February 12, 1943, in Hamilton, Montana, to James and Mary Jo Fullerton. She married Gary Allen Smith on May 10, 1958 and he survives.
Also surviving is daughter-in-law Barb Smith of Springfield and her four sons Howard Smith (Kathleen) of Springfield, Carl Smith (Patti) of Springfield, Mitchell Smith (Cathy) of Mountain Home, Idaho, and Kevin Smith (Brenda) of Springfield. She was also survived by her two sisters, Barbara Harris and Linda Osborne, as well as her brother Mike Fullerton. She had 11 grandchildren, Chris, Andrea, Kati Sue, Jake, Eileen, Zane, Megan, Kenzie, Levi, Tiffany, and Brady, as well as 13 great-grandchildren.
Both her parents, and one son Rodney Allen Smith precede her in death.
She was a long-time resident of Springfield Oregon where she lived closely to her large family. It was there that Joyce and Gary together built a cattle ranch producing Limousin cattle and hay, as well as co-owner of Office Equipment Company for over 50 years. She enjoyed numerous yearly hunting trips with Gary and her 5 sons, spending time in camp, and enjoying the outdoors. Joyce was an avid bunco player in the Mohawk valley for over 30 years meeting numerous lifelong friends. She also enjoyed collecting dolls and antiques. Joyce was a past president with the Springfield Emblems Club, where she donated countless hours of her time towards the K9 program within the Springfield police department. She also wrote and directed numerous scholarships for high school graduates. Her direct involvement within the community for over 30 years included 4-H, showing cattle throughout the pacific northwest and traveling. Joyce had the privilege of visiting numerous countries through her travels, Brazil, Italy, and France to mention a few. She always expressed her love for her grandchildren and great grandchildren by making the Christmas holidays so cheerful in the Smith family household with all the decorations and lights as Christmas was always her favorite time of the year.
An Outside Memorial Service will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Camp Creek Church, followed by a private graveside ceremony at Valley View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Joyce Smith's name, to the Springfield Police Department K9 unit, 230 4th St. Springfield, Oregon 97477. Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy