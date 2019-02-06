|
Joyce Merrill Kommer passed away January 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Lane Memorial Funeral Home, 5300 W 11th Ave, Eugene.
A Little Work
by George Du Maurier
A little work, a little play
To keep us going---and so, good-day!
A little warmth, a little light
Of love's bestowing---and so, good-night!
A little fun, to match the sorrow
Of each day's growing---and so, good-morrow!
A little trust that when we die
We reap our sowing! And so, good-bye!
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 6, 2019