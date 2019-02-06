Home

Lane Memorial Gardens/Lane Memorial Funeral Home
5300 West 11th
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 343-1684
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Lane Memorial Gardens/Lane Memorial Funeral Home
5300 West 11th
Eugene, OR 97402
Joyce Merrill Kommer


Joyce Merrill Kommer


1931 - 2019
Joyce Merrill Kommer Obituary
Joyce Merrill Kommer passed away January 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Lane Memorial Funeral Home, 5300 W 11th Ave, Eugene.

A Little Work

by George Du Maurier

A little work, a little play

To keep us going---and so, good-day!











A little warmth, a little light

Of love's bestowing---and so, good-night!

A little fun, to match the sorrow

Of each day's growing---and so, good-morrow!

A little trust that when we die

We reap our sowing! And so, good-bye!
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 6, 2019
