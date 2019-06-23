|
Joyce Perkins of Alpine, OR passed away on May 27, 2019, two months prior to her 94th birthday and almost six months after her husband Ken passed. She loved life and was always ready to make new friends. She was born in London, England. She graduated from school in 1939 and attended a school for girls.
July 25, 1925 -
May 27, 2019
When WWII was declared in Britain on September 3, 1939, the school was evacuated to the country. However, Joyce continued to learn shorthand and typing by private lessons at home. While working and because of the London bombing damage, Joyce didn't recognize some buildings where their employees worked with her company. At 18, Joyce joined the Women's Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) and stayed until 1947. She met Ken in May 1948 and they married the following December.
After both children were born, the family moved to Canada via the SS Queen Elizabeth I through NY. Later the family moved to Chicago where Joyce became a US citizen in 1963. They moved to Fremont, CA in 1964 and then to OR in November 1984 after retirement. Joyce spent her working career thoroughly enjoying being a secretary to several department and bank executives and to the Regional Postmaster Director in San Bruno, CA.
While in OR, they first lived in Harbor and then in Alpine. They were both very active in the Lions South Benton Chapter, volunteering in many areas such as holding offices, selling Christmas trees and helping with Lions Sight and Hearing.
Joyce is preceded in death by her husband Ken, brother Stan Lee and sister-in-law Hazel Lee. Survivors are her son, Keith, daughter Susan, daughter-in-law Jo Anne, four grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
No funeral services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joyce's name be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Lions Sight and Hearing, 1010 NW 21nd Ave., Portland, OR 97210.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 23, 2019