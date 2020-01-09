|
|
Joyce Taylor
1/22/1933 - 1/4/2020
Joyce was born January 22, 1933 in De Smet, S. Dakota and is the last surviving child of Clyde and Audrey Streeter formerly of Veneta Oregon. Her family moved to California when Joyce was young and finally settling in Oregon where Joyce graduated from Eugene High School in 1951. Married to her first husband in 1951, she later married Charles C. Taylor in 1974 and remained a loving wife until her death.
She is survived by her husband Charles C. Taylor, her two sons, David Stevens of Tucson AZ, Bruce Stevens of Eugene and a daughter, Carol Brinson of Virginia. Joyce's middle son Michael was lost in a tragic boating accident at the age of 14. Joyce is also survived by Charles' four children as well as 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren that looked forward to her visits and the blankets she made for them.
Joyce worked for many years in food service in both the public and private sector working for the Eugene School District for many years and in care facilities around the area.
Her funeral service will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lane Memorial Funeral Home with committal following in Lane Memorial Gardens.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020