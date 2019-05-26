|
Juanez Ropp passed away peacefully from complications of congestive heart failure on May 17, 2019 at the age of 86, surrounded by her life partner and daughters. She and her daughters wrote her obituary together (below).
Juanez Opal Ropp
October 23, 1932 -
May 17, 2019
I was born in Dierks, Arkansas, on October 23, 1932. I moved to Washington State with my mother, older brother and two younger sisters traveling cross country by train to join my father who had gone ahead to find work.
I grew up in Goldendale, WA, attended Goldendale High School, and graduated two days after my marriage to Carl Ropp, who persuaded me that love was more important than college. Despite the different pathways taken in my life, I remained a resident of the Pacific Northwest from the time I arrived.
In my professional life, I worked in various accounting positions, from Credit Manager at Alexander's Department Store to Accounts Receivable at El-Jay Manufacturing. I was also a proofreader for the Springfield News and the Eugene Register Guard at points in-between.
I loved working outdoors to keep my yard beautiful, and I enjoyed visiting with neighbors. Shopping for plants and antiques was always something to look forward to on weekends. Fred was a good helper.
Many thanks to my father for his example of being part of the Masonic Family. To his credit, I was a Guardian while my daughters were in Job's Daughters, then I became active in the Cascade Chapter of Eastern Star. These organizations allowed me to make many lifelong friends.
I also want to thank my aunt Carrie for teaching me to love reading. I am so glad that my daughters, granddaughter and great granddaughter are avid readers. (Kylie, you are amazing in so many ways; you were the light of my life.)
I was preceded in death by my loving parents, A.G. "Farmer" Brown and Etta Brown (nee Ross), and by my younger sister, Marthella McCabe. I am survived by my beloved partner, Fred Zeedyk; my adult daughters, Carla Kellogg (Bill) and Beverly Silver (Mark); my grandchildren Ayn Michelle Kellogg and Benjamin Silver; and my great granddaughter Kylie Kellogg. Also my older brother David Brown and younger sisters Doris Cornett and Carol Randall; and many much-loved nieces and nephews, in-laws, and friends.
I met Fred in January of 1981 which was most fortunate. Thank you for all the good times, your love, and for standing by me to the end. Carla and Bev, I'm so proud of you. I wish you such good things. May you always remain true to your own spirit.
Leaving is hard. But I was a fortunate woman, who led a fulfilled life, and for this I am grateful. Knowing and loving each one of you was the happiest part of my life. We will be together again on the other side.
