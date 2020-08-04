1/1
Juanita "Susan" Gillett
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita "Susan" Gillett
12/24/1951 - 7/28/20
We announce the passing of Juanita 'Susan' Gillett, age 68, on July 28th 2020. Susan is lovingly survived by her husband, Elias 'Lee' of 47 years, her children Ryan, Stephen, Jason and Melissa as well as her brother Stephen and her thirteen grandchildren to whom she was known as 'Teta'. Susan was raised in Venice, California but called Eugene, Oregon her home for the last 34 years. Memory Eternal.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and also sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Musgrove Family Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved