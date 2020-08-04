Juanita "Susan" Gillett
12/24/1951 - 7/28/20
We announce the passing of Juanita 'Susan' Gillett, age 68, on July 28th 2020. Susan is lovingly survived by her husband, Elias 'Lee' of 47 years, her children Ryan, Stephen, Jason and Melissa as well as her brother Stephen and her thirteen grandchildren to whom she was known as 'Teta'. Susan was raised in Venice, California but called Eugene, Oregon her home for the last 34 years. Memory Eternal.
