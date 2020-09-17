Juanita L Bishop
September 23rd 1929 - September 2nd 2020
Juanita Lee Bishop, born September 23, 1929 died peacefully in her home at Terpening Terrace in Eugene on September 2, 2020.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Ananias and Era Annie (Kinnard) Richardson, her brother, Raymond Richardson, her husband Leland Eugene Bishop, her son Steven Eugene Bishop and her daughter Luanne Gayle Bishop.
Juanita graduated from Eugene High School and married Leland on May 20th 1950.Their son Steven was born in May 1951 and daughter Luanne in September 1953.
Juanita was a lifelong member of Allison Park Christian church, of which her mother Era Annie had been a founding member.
Juanita started working for Pacific Northwest Bell (now CenturyLink) in her early 20's. She retired after a long and successful career and remained active with the Telephone Pioneers in her retirement. Juanita was an avid gardener, a wonderful cook, active in the Elks Club and kept busy in retirement as a demo person in stores, handing out samples and chatting with customers. She loved to travel and she and Leland spent many winters as Snow Birds in Arizona.
Juanita is survived by her grandchildren who she loved and supported in every way; Derek, Heather, Holly and Ryan and great grandchildren; Brennen, Lilly, Ryannah, Cash and Leia.
Juanita will be interred with her daughter at Sunset Hills in Eugene where her Mother and Father are buried.
A memorial service will be held at a future safe date at Allison Park Christian Church in Eugene.
