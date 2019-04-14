|
|
Jude Kehoe was born on December 30, 1946 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to George and Mary (Manning) Kehoe. Jude attended Edina High School where she graduated in 1965. With high school behind her, she decided to leave the midwest, first living in Hawaii, then moving on to Southern California. Her curious nature got the best of her as she and a friend hitchhiked their way across the world which included stops in Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Israel, Europe, and England. After returning to the U.S., Jude earned nursing degree as an LPN at the University of Nebraska. In the subsequent years she gave birth to her daughter Deva Kehoe, and son Micah Kehoe-Thompson, finally putting down her roots in Eugene Oregon.
Jude Kehoe
December 30, 1946 -
March 19, 2019
Jude spent most of her nursing career working at the University of Oregon Student Health Center. For years, she had been interested in the healing arts and felt that she could better contribute to her patient's overall health by applying a more wholistic approach. To this end, Jude enrolled in and became certified a Healing Touch Practitioner in 1998. She soon introduced Healing Touch to the University of Oregon, and for the first time ever, students and faculty were offered lessons in mindfulness meditation, stress management, relaxation through breathing techniques and sleep improvement. By utilizing both Healing Touch and her groundbreaking classes, Jude helped usher in an innovative and effective approach to dealing with students health issues that continues to this day.
Happiest in nature, Jude loved hiking, camping, staying active and spending time with her friends and family. The light, love and guidance that she brought into the lives around her will truly be missed.
Jude is survived by her two children: Deva Kehoe and Micah Kehoe-Thompson, her daughter-in-law Colleen Dow; grandson Lennox Dow-Thompson; sisters Kathy and Mary Kehoe, and brother John Kehoe; Sister in law Allene Kehoe, many cousins, nephews, nieces. Jude was preceded in death by her brother Ed Kehoe and sister Patty Kehoe.
A service honoring Jude's life will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 11:00am at the Eugene Unity of the Valley Church (3912 Dillard St.). Immediately following the service there will be an intimate reception for immediate friends and family to be communicated directly. For more information please go to (insert the Facebook link).
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Pete Moore Hospice in honor of Jude Kehoe: https://cascadehealth.org/foundation/online-donation/ .
