|
|
Judith Allyn Huck
8/13/1936 - 12/19/2019
Judith Allyn Huck (Judy) of Eugene, OR passed away with her husband by her side. Judy grew up in Jacksonville, OR and graduated from Southern Oregon College with honors. She lived in Eugene since 1964. Professionally she was a teacher and a bookkeeper. She was committed to her faith and played the organ, sang in the church choir and was the church secretary for many years. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gaynor, brother Bill, son Scott and grandchildren Makenna and Kylee. Preceding her death was her son, Mark, who passed at age 15.
Judy was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend who cared deeply for her family and was always there when needed. Early in their marriage, she taught piano lessons earning enough to pay for a piano the family still has today.
A memorial service will be held at Emmaus Lutheran Church; 1250 W. 18th Ave, Eugene, OR at 2pm on Dec. 29, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmaus Lutheran Church in her honor.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019