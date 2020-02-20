|
|
Judith Anne Tiller
August 15, 1950 - February 17,2020
Judy was born In Madera, California to Eunice and Buster Bare with one sister Jimmie.
She was raised on cattle and cotton ranch, active in 4-H and was the first girl in FFA. Always the best life: horses to ride, plenty of puppies, pastures to roam and family galore.
Judy attended Easton Arcola, Madera High School and the University of California at Chico.
My sister was a classy, poised, self assured woman who lived life on her terms.
A born leader she paved the way for many to follow their dreams too.
Never far from the ocean her friends and family ranged from Santa Cruz, Arroyo Grande, Portland and Eugene Oregon. She was Aunt Judy to many.
She traveled the world and loved every moment of it.
Always Nick and Judy.
Always a bucket list.
Always a laugh and a smile.
Always, my Sweet sister.
"the answer - patience, knowledge and education J.T."
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020