|
|
Judith Hager Davis passed away quietly in her sleep August 28th, 2018. A life long Oregonian and a University of Oregon graduate, Judy was a proud Duck fan and a lover of the nature that Oregon is blessed to have.
Judith Hager Davis
June 30, 1939 -
August 28, 2018
Judy was born on June 30th, 1939 in Ontario, Oregon to Floyd and Helen Hager. She was the youngest of their two children, graduated Ontario High School, and attended the University of Oregon. She later returned to the U of O to complete her Master's Degree in Education.
While at the University Of Oregon, she met and married Fredric W. Davis and later they had a daughter Stephanie. Fredric's medical studies took them to California, Texas, and Oklahoma, before the family settled in Eugene. In addition to caring for her family, Judy was a serious gardener and was particularly fond of rhododendrons. She also enjoyed running, hiking, and camping, as well as attending University of Oregon football, basketball, and track events. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, particularly her granddaughters Sarah and Amanda.
Judy is survived by her brother Philip, her daughter Stephanie, son in law Ed, and her 2 granddaughters.
A memorial service will be held May 17th in Eugene. For more information about the service, please email [email protected] Please also consider making a donation to the in lieu of flowers.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 5, 2019