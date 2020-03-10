Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Hines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith "Jude" Hines


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith "Jude" Hines Obituary
Judith "Jude" Hines
August 5, 1950 - March 2, 2020
Westfir - Eugene
A Celebration of Life will held on March 14 at Campbell Community Center at 1:00p.m.
Jude passed suddenly and unexpectedly due to an undiagnosed heart condition. She is survived by her only child, daughter Shanon Cross, son-in-law Chuck Cross, three grandsons, Anthony, Jackson, and Terrence Cross, one great-granddaughter, two great-grandsons, and sister Deb Hines.
Jude retired in 2005, after 31 years from the City of Eugene Planning and Development Dept. She was a strong advocate and voice for her union, AFSCME Chapter 75, and for a time served as Union President. She was still active in the union until the day she passed away.
In 2005, Jude moved to Westfir, OR, as she affectionately referred to as "the wilderness". She loved making beaded jewelry, gardening, thrifting and spending time with family and friends. She always wore a warm smile and gave the most heartfelt and loving hugs.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -