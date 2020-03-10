|
|
Judith "Jude" Hines
August 5, 1950 - March 2, 2020
Westfir - Eugene
A Celebration of Life will held on March 14 at Campbell Community Center at 1:00p.m.
Jude passed suddenly and unexpectedly due to an undiagnosed heart condition. She is survived by her only child, daughter Shanon Cross, son-in-law Chuck Cross, three grandsons, Anthony, Jackson, and Terrence Cross, one great-granddaughter, two great-grandsons, and sister Deb Hines.
Jude retired in 2005, after 31 years from the City of Eugene Planning and Development Dept. She was a strong advocate and voice for her union, AFSCME Chapter 75, and for a time served as Union President. She was still active in the union until the day she passed away.
In 2005, Jude moved to Westfir, OR, as she affectionately referred to as "the wilderness". She loved making beaded jewelry, gardening, thrifting and spending time with family and friends. She always wore a warm smile and gave the most heartfelt and loving hugs.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020