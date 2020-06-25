Judith Lacasa
August 10, 1936 - June 17, 2020
Judith Lacasa, 83, of Eugene, died Wednesday, June 17. A private family service will be held. Burial will be in the Ames Municipal Cemetery, in Ames, Iowa.
Judith Lacasa was born Aug. 10, 1936 in Glen Ellen, Illinois. She married Jaime Lacasa May 30, 1969, in Atlanta, Ga. She retired from Iowa State University, following 42 years of teaching in the Department of Foreign Languages and Literatures.
She is survived by one daughter, Laura Noble Lacasa (Robinson) Yost, of Mechanicsville, IA; one son, James Noble (Laura) Lacasa, of Eugene.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jaime Lacasa, and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, people may want to contribute to a charity supporting U.S. Veterans.
Stevens Memorial Chapel, in Ames, Iowa, is assisting Judith's family.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
August 10, 1936 - June 17, 2020
Judith Lacasa, 83, of Eugene, died Wednesday, June 17. A private family service will be held. Burial will be in the Ames Municipal Cemetery, in Ames, Iowa.
Judith Lacasa was born Aug. 10, 1936 in Glen Ellen, Illinois. She married Jaime Lacasa May 30, 1969, in Atlanta, Ga. She retired from Iowa State University, following 42 years of teaching in the Department of Foreign Languages and Literatures.
She is survived by one daughter, Laura Noble Lacasa (Robinson) Yost, of Mechanicsville, IA; one son, James Noble (Laura) Lacasa, of Eugene.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jaime Lacasa, and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, people may want to contribute to a charity supporting U.S. Veterans.
Stevens Memorial Chapel, in Ames, Iowa, is assisting Judith's family.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.