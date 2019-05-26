|
Judee died peacefully surrounded by those she loved and those who loved her.
Judith "Judee" Martha Haigler
August 11, 1930 -
May 13, 2019
She was predeceased by her son Gene, her beloved husband Clifford of 65 years, and her parents Kurt and Margot Becker.
Judee was born in Celle, Germany, in 1931. Her youth was spent surviving the Second World War with determination, spirit, and guts.
Her love for dogs began when she trained seeing eye dogs for the Blind. After immigrating to the United States, she became nationally known for breeding and showing champion German Shepherds under the kennel name Von Celle Schloss.
She met her husband, Clifford Haigler, in Furstenfeldbruck Germany where he was in the Air Force. After their son Gene was born, they moved from Germany to Eugene (Cliff's hometown) where their daughter Diana was born.
Judee's life's passions and loves included: casinos, bridge, dancing, bowling, creating her own masterpieces of art, rings, enjoying a cup of soup, bling, the family traditional chocolate cream birthday pie, Arizona, cruises, fishing, parties, playing cards at the Springfield Elks, the ocean, writing poetry, sweets, camping in their motorhome, mashed potatoes, bocce, nature, stuffed animals, frogs, clothing with fringes, sunsets, purses, Christmas, a nice cup of coffee with a cigarette, and music, to name a few.
She is survived by her daughter Diana Gardner, son in law Don, grandson, Griffin Crafts, sister Eve Pollard and brother in law John. And many more family members.
Judee will always be remembered for her feistiness, strong will, speaking her mind and her sense of humour.
In the end, all she asked for ' Just give me five more minutes'. Her favorite saying
A gathering of friends and family will be scheduled sometime in the summer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lane Humane Society or Luvable Dog Rescue in Eugene.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 26, 2019