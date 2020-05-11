|
|
Judy Ann Ramstead
October, 23, 1940 - April 19, 2020
Judy Ann Ramstead (née McLean), born in Helena MT October 23, 1940 died on April 19th, 2020 succumbing to a yearlong bout with an aggressive cancer. After residing in the Eugene-Springfield OR area almost 70 years, she moved to Little Falls, MN to be near her sons Scott (Janet) Wilson of Bagley, MN, and Neal (Cindy) Wilson of Dennison, MN and her five grandchildren.
She was proud to be a teacher and recalls fondly her students, retiring from the Springfield School District in 1991. An active member of Emmaus Lutheran Church in Eugene, she especially enjoyed quilting and spoke often of her 'missed' sisters in Christ. She was an avid seamstress and enjoyed reading almost any good book.
She was preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Mamie McLean, husband Milton Morey, and son Jeffery Wilson.
Her remains will be laid to rest by her sons at Lane Memorial Gardens in Eugene, OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 11 to May 17, 2020