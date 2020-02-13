|
|
Judy Lee Cline
01/02/1956 - 01/29/2020
Judy Lee Cline passed away in her home of natural causes on January 29, 2020. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kelsey and Reed Webster, and son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Melissa Chase, as well as her beloved grandchildren Emerson, Maxwell, Camdyn, and Cooper. She is also survived by her sisters, Terry Cline and Shelby Powell, and her brothers, Chase Cline and Ed Burgdorf.
Born in Myrtle Point, Judy moved to Eugene and worked at Eugene Water and Electric Board for over 30 years. After retirement, she worked for Quality Research Associates with close friends. She loved quilting and sewing, and loved any and all opportunities to watch and support her Oregon Ducks. She traveled with her friends often, whether to relax on the beaches of Cabo, or to Arizona to watch the Seattle Mariners play spring training games. She also loved volunteering with the Lane County Blood Bank, and took great pride as she recently began serving on the Advisory Board at EWEB Employees Federal Credit Union.
Judy's Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, February 21st at 2 PM in the Youth Center at First Baptist Church at 3550 Fox Meadow Rd., Eugene, OR 97408. Please wear your Duck gear to honor her wishes!
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020