|
|
Judy Machelle Cain, age 67, died due to heart failure on February 8, 2019 in Eugene, OR. Judy was born to William and Marita (Furry) Kyker on May 29, 1952 in Medford, OR.
After graduating from Sheldon High School in 1970, she went on to complete a year of schooling at Southern Oregon University. Judy married John E. Cain, Jr. on April 27, 1974 in Eugene, OR.
Judy worked as a Grocery Manager for most of her career. In her spare time she enjoyed camping, fishing, boating on the lakes, and walking through flower gardens.
Judy is survived by her spouse of 44 years, John E. Cain, Jr., daughter Caroline King and son Aaron Cain of Eugene, OR, brother William R. Kyker of Eugene, OR, sister Shari A. McCall of Redmond, OR, sister Kathy Bilz of Melbourne, FL, and one granddaughter.
Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 22, 2019