Judy Schmidt
Judy was born February 15, 1931 to Jess and Beatrice Brown in Toledo, Oregon. She was the youngest of five children including her twin sister, Jackie. Judy passed away on February 3, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon.
Judy's early childhood was spent on the family farm in Toledo before moving to Salem. The family then settled in Sweet Home, Oregon where she graduated from high school in 1949. Shortly after graduation she met the love of her life, Clarence (Smitty) Schmidt. They were married on March 31, 1951. Judy and Smitty were married for 62 years until his death in 2013. Judy and Smitty lived in Sweet home and Reedsport before moving to Junction City in 1966.
In 1970 Judy fulfilled a dream of becoming a licensed hairdresser. She worked briefly in the industry and then decided to go back to school and become an instructor at Eugene Beauty College and later at Creative Institute of Design in Eugene.
Judy is survived by daughters; Debra (Kingsley) Hogan and Dana Schmidt. Grandchildren; Shane (Heidi), Bonnie, Shawn (Michelle); and Casey Hogan, McKenna and Zach Coppel. Great grandchildren; Braden and Katelyn Fiducia and Rosalie Hogan. She is preceded in death by her loving husband and son Joe.
Judy loved gardening, reading a good book, playing cards, crocheting and most of all, spending time with her family! She spent the last 4 years living at Solvang Retirement Community where she was very active and made many friends. We will all miss her so very much. We love you Mom, Grammy and GG Nana.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at 2:00 pm at: Trinity United Methodist Church, 440 Maxwell Road, Eugene, OR 97404.
The family would like to thank Solvang, At Home Care Group and Signature Hospice for everything they did for our Mom the last weeks of her life. Donations may be made to: Signature Hospice, 2620 River Road, Eugene, OR 97404.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 21, 2019