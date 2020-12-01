1/1
Judy Sweet
1954 - 2020
Judy Sweet
9/16/1954 - 11/25/2020
Judy Sweet passed away on November 25, 2020 due to heart failure. Judy was born September 16, 1954 in Cairo, Egypt to Gaspar and Genevieve.
Judy was married to Gary Sweet on February 14, 1982 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Judy along with her husband Gary were the owners of GJ's Family Restaurant for 29 years.
Judy enjoyed spending time with family, traveling the world, going to the beach, and her work at GJ's. Judy had a great fondness for all animals, and she loved people. Judy took great pride in all of her grandchildren and loved most of all to spend as much time as she could with them. Judy had a special way of leaving a lasting impression on everyone she met and always made them feel special.
Judy will always be remembered and will forever remain in our hearts.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
