JUDY WYNN
10/09/1939 - 10/09/1968
Judy is lovingly
remembered by her family
on the 80th anniversary
of her birth.
Judith Anne (Knight) Wynn was born on October 9, 1939 in Eugene, Oregon. She died at the age of 29 on October 9, 1968 due to complications from diabetes.
Judy graduated from Eugene High School in 1957 where she was a member of the acapella choir. She enjoyed a wide range of popular music and was fond of Elvis Presley.
On January 10, 1958 she married Vernon L. Wynn of the U.S. Navy at the Evangelical United Brethren Church on 8th and Monroe Streets.
Judy gave birth to a daughter, Melody, on November 20, 1960, who died the same day due to Neonatal Encephalopathy. She later gave birth to a son, Anthony.
Judy was survived by her husband Vernon and son Anthony; parents Dennyson and Florence Knight; sisters Sharon Knight and Patricia Knight; nieces Christine and Kimberly; and grandmother Irene Roberts, all of Eugene. She was interred at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Eugene on October 12, 1968.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019