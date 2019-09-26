|
Jule Crume
June 29, 1919 - August 28, 2019
Jule Crume was born in Glendon, Minnesota on June 29, 1919 to John and Florence Crume.
She passed away from us peacefully August 28, 2019 in her home with her family present. Her parents and siblings all went before her. She is survived by her niece Carol Campbell and family, and nephew Ray Kinney and family.
Jule grew up in Minnesota, getting her start in education at Moorhead State College. She taught a few years in Minnesota, then followed her family to Oregon, where she continued her education at the University of Oregon. She settled in Cottage Grove where she spent 30 years in the South Lane School District. During that time, she was the student activities director, administrative assistant, high school vice principal and principal, and finally the director of instruction of the district. She felt her biggest achievement was helping the 13 small districts consolidate into the South Lane School District, with an organized curriculum. Jule moved on to work as the curriculum director of the Lane Education Service District. She sat on several state committees on education and curriculum throughout her career.
Jule continued to serve her family and community after her "retirement", volunteering for local church sponsored food distribution organization FISH, Hospice, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Sacred Heart Hospital and other service organizations. She eventually moved to Solvang Retirement Living community, in Eugene, Oregon, where she celebrated her 100th birthday. Jule touched countless lives during her time on this planet. She will be remembered for her freely given gifts of hope and opportunities.
A private memorial for family is scheduled at a later date. Contributions in Jule's name could be made to , or the Eugene Mission.
