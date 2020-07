Julia KeizurOctober 6, 1940 - July 23, 2020Julia Keizur passed away on July 23, 2020, after a battle with cancerJulia was born in Albany, Oregon on October 6, 1940.She met Jim Keizur while attending Oregon State University. They were married Jan 1, 1960. She continued her education at the University of Washington and completed her Masters of education at the University of Oregon. She was a sports fan and continued to be a Beaver fan. Julia began her career as an English teacher and counselor. As a counselor at Cottage Grove High, and Pleasant High School, Julia inspired many young people to pursue their goals through education. In addition to Counseling, Julia worked on OSAC (State Scholarship), Ford Foundation Scholarship Organization, and CASA.Family was the highest priority to Julia and she was everything to her family. She is survived by her Husband Jim Keizur, whom she loved dearly. Through 60 years of marriage, Julia and Jim built an incredible partnership and shared many adventures in life together. Julia enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling, and attending sporting events. Julia was known as the "the Missus" by all of the football players that were coached by her husband Jim. She fed every player a sandwich and a drink at every daily double practice for all the teams that Jim coached. She kept stats on the sidelines and never missed a game.Julia was no different when it came to supporting her family. Her two sons John and Mike, daughter in law Kim, and her five grandkids, Cal, Cam, Garrett, Christopher, and Erin will always remember the positive influence she had on their lives. Julia Keizur will be greatly missed by her family, friends and others that she influenced throughout her life.Contributions can be made to the Pete Moore Hospice in EugeneArrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy