Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springfield Memorial Gardens/Springfield Memorial Funeral Home
7305 Main St
Springfield, OR 97478
(541) 746-5311
Resources
More Obituaries for June Gaddis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Marie Albro Miller Gaddis


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Marie Albro Miller Gaddis
10/19/1922 - 09/03/2019
A second generation Oregonian on her mother's side, June was born in Portland, to Clarence & Helen (of Rowena Loops, OR) Albro in 1922. She attended Glendale schools but graduated from Grants Pass HS in 1941. June married Arvill Miller in 1942 and they began their family in 1943.
June reigned as Grants Pass Cave Queen '40-'41, which she was very proud of. In her early adult years, she volunteered in several women's clubs and for the city office. She worked for Glendale Post Office 29 years until retiring as Post Master. Artistic and creative, June enjoyed ceramics and oil painting. At the Post Master's Convention in 2018, June created an oil painting of a lake scene at the age of 95.
After her divorce, June married Arthur "Art" Gaddis and the two spent 22 years enjoying square dancing and traveling the world together.
She is survived by her daughter, Rowena Miller; son, Vard Miller; step-daughters, Karen (Earl) Phillips, and Kristina (Dale) Tracer; four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren; and her special friend and dance partner, Warren Marsh. She was preceded in death by son, Arvill Gaines Miller, two grandsons, and husband, Arthur Gaddis.
Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now