June Marie Albro Miller Gaddis
10/19/1922 - 09/03/2019
A second generation Oregonian on her mother's side, June was born in Portland, to Clarence & Helen (of Rowena Loops, OR) Albro in 1922. She attended Glendale schools but graduated from Grants Pass HS in 1941. June married Arvill Miller in 1942 and they began their family in 1943.
June reigned as Grants Pass Cave Queen '40-'41, which she was very proud of. In her early adult years, she volunteered in several women's clubs and for the city office. She worked for Glendale Post Office 29 years until retiring as Post Master. Artistic and creative, June enjoyed ceramics and oil painting. At the Post Master's Convention in 2018, June created an oil painting of a lake scene at the age of 95.
After her divorce, June married Arthur "Art" Gaddis and the two spent 22 years enjoying square dancing and traveling the world together.
She is survived by her daughter, Rowena Miller; son, Vard Miller; step-daughters, Karen (Earl) Phillips, and Kristina (Dale) Tracer; four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren; and her special friend and dance partner, Warren Marsh. She was preceded in death by son, Arvill Gaines Miller, two grandsons, and husband, Arthur Gaddis.
