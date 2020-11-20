1/1
June Olive Larkin
1927 - 2020
June Olive Larkin
June 12, 1927 - November 09, 2020
June Larkin was born on June 12, 1927. She passed peacefully at home on November 9, 2020. She was 93. On October 21, 1949 she married Avery Larkin. They settled in Harrisburg Oregon on 42 acres. Avery and June were married for 57 years before his passing in 2006.
June is survived by a Daughter, Kathy Warden of Eugene and a Son, Raymond (Lisa) Larkin of Coos Bay and sisters Beatrice Kolb and Francis Gilmore of Junction City. Her sister Mary Wilde preceded her in death. She had 5 grandchildren: Shane (Staci) Warden, Nikki (Dee) Warden, Heather (Nathaniel) Isaac, Kyle (Daneal) Larkin and Talon Larkin. June also had 7 great grandchildren whom she doted on and spoiled as frequently as possible.
June was born at home in Toppenish, Washington to Raymond and Olive Kolb. They moved to the Willamette Valley during her childhood and were farmers and homesteaders.
She worked for Dari Mart, Gunson's Appliance, and Lindquist Nursery in Junction City. June spent several years in the late 60's as a bean boss for Ladd Bryson. She was also a member of the Moose, serving on many committees. Teaching catechism at St. Helen's Catholic Church for many years was a highlight for her. She also served on the board for the Harrisburg Harvest Festival during its inception.
June loved to garden and was a member of the local extension service. Her yard and flower gardens were her pride and joy. She was an amazing host and was the life of any party. She was warm, welcoming and always up for any adventure. She will be dearly missed.
Donations may be made in June's honor to the Harrisburg and Junction City Fire Departments.
Arrangements entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
