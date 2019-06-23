Home

POWERED BY

Services
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Resources
More Obituaries for June Wise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Wise

Obituary Condolences Flowers

June Wise Obituary

June Wise
1931 - 2019

June Wise, age 87, passed away at her home in Eugene, Oregon on June 10th 2019 from complications of dementia.

June was born in Minnesota to Victor and Hilma Hopponen. She met her husband, Larry Wise, in California, where she attended business school. She and Larry married in 1958 in Huntington Park, CA and moved to Eugene in 1969. There, June stayed home with her two young children
ntil they were school aged. She then began her career as an office manager at Blachly-Lane Electric Cooperative. June enjoyed living in the country, riding horses, visiting the coast, traveling, bird watching, caring for her flowers and working on jigsaw puzzles. She was a devoted mother and cared deeply for her children and grandchildren. June will be remembered for her witty sense of humor, her easy-going and loving attitude, the joy she found in singing, and her beautiful smile.

June is survived by her daughter, Laurie Wise and her grandchildren, Mariah Bruce, Alex Bruce and Cortney Wise. Her son, Dan Wise and husband, Larry Wise, died in 2018.

No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Luvable Dog Rescue.

Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now