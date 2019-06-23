|
June Wise June Wise, age 87, passed away at her home in Eugene, Oregon on June 10th 2019 from complications of dementia.
1931 - 2019
June was born in Minnesota to Victor and Hilma Hopponen. She met her husband, Larry Wise, in California, where she attended business school. She and Larry married in 1958 in Huntington Park, CA and moved to Eugene in 1969. There, June stayed home with her two young children
ntil they were school aged. She then began her career as an office manager at Blachly-Lane Electric Cooperative. June enjoyed living in the country, riding horses, visiting the coast, traveling, bird watching, caring for her flowers and working on jigsaw puzzles. She was a devoted mother and cared deeply for her children and grandchildren. June will be remembered for her witty sense of humor, her easy-going and loving attitude, the joy she found in singing, and her beautiful smile.
June is survived by her daughter, Laurie Wise and her grandchildren, Mariah Bruce, Alex Bruce and Cortney Wise. Her son, Dan Wise and husband, Larry Wise, died in 2018.
No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Luvable Dog Rescue.
