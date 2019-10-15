Home

K. Ron Copeland


1931 - 2019
K. Ron Copeland Obituary
K. Ron Copeland
10/31/1931 - 09/17/2019
Lived in Culver, OR. Born in Oakland, OR. Mr. Copeland (Ron) was an electrical contractor; if he could envision something he could built it. He is survived by his wife Barbara and 3 children, Vicky, Diana, & Barb. He also has 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held on October 26, 2019. From 2-5 pm. Located at Madras Airport at Erickson Aircraft Collection.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019
