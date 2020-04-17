|
Kaaren O'Neil
March 6, 1972 - April 2, 2020
Kaaren Christine O'Neil of Eugene, OR passed on to a new journey on April 2, 2020. She was 48 years old.
Kaaren was welcomed into this world on March 6, 1972 to loving parents, Janice and Harvey, and two very protective and funny brothers. As the youngest child and only daughter, she was cherished. Kaaren excelled at everything she did, jump rope in elementary school, cheerleading and basketball at North Eugene High School, and modeling during her college years – she was beautiful. Kaaren attended OSU with her cousin Steph, but as a true duck, she transferred to UofO and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business. Kaaren married Matt O'Neil in the summer of '95 and they raised two boys together, Sean and Kaelan. Kaaren loved being their Mom and was always so proud of their accomplishments, especially in basketball. Later in life she was reunited with her high school sweetheart, Jay, and they merged their families into one, sharing many beautiful memories together.
Kaaren's family wants to let her know that she was incredibly loved and cherished in this life, and we wish her a safe journey home. We will remember her smile, her laugh, her energy, her cooking, and her love for her family and friends. We hold her close with us, and we will miss her every single day. She made a difference in the lives of many, and she will not be forgotten.
Kaaren leaves behind her father, Harvey; sons, Sean and Kaelan; brother, Kirk; sister, Shannon; nieces, Kyla and Anna; nephews, Ethan and Liam; granddaughter, Malia; uncle, Gary; aunt, Georgia; cousins, Mo, Mike and Steph; best friend, Michelle, and many other loved ones. She has been reunited with two of her favorite people: her mom, Janice, and her brother, Keith, along with Aunt Nicole and Grandma & Grandpa Aas. We can only imagine that reunion was pretty spectacular.
Memorial arrangements are postponed and will be announced as soon as the world allows. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you take a moment to lend a helping hand to a friend or neighbor in need.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020