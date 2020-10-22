Kaittie Stager
01/01/1994 - 10/21/2020
Kaittie Renaye Stager 26, gained her wings on October 21, 2020. Born to Robert and Shelly Stager on January 1, 1994. Our blue eyed New Year's baby was deeply loved by her family and friends. She leaves behind two sisters three nephews, one niece, her dog Tiva and cat Indie. Kaittie was truly an angel on earth. She left imprints with everyone who was lucky enough to meet her. Kaittie was kind, loving and generous. In her death she created something truly beautiful by donating her organs. Kaittie is still managing to make us proud. Kaittie Renaye will forever live on in our hearts. I LOVE YOU MORE!
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy