1/1
Kaittie Stager
1994 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kaittie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kaittie Stager
01/01/1994 - 10/21/2020
Kaittie Renaye Stager 26, gained her wings on October 21, 2020. Born to Robert and Shelly Stager on January 1, 1994. Our blue eyed New Year's baby was deeply loved by her family and friends. She leaves behind two sisters three nephews, one niece, her dog Tiva and cat Indie. Kaittie was truly an angel on earth. She left imprints with everyone who was lucky enough to meet her. Kaittie was kind, loving and generous. In her death she created something truly beautiful by donating her organs. Kaittie is still managing to make us proud. Kaittie Renaye will forever live on in our hearts. I LOVE YOU MORE!
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alpha Cremation Services
5300 W 11th Av
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-3064
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alpha Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved