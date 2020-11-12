Kanchan Deshpande
June 27, 1939 - Nov. 7, 2020
Kanchanmala Deshpande (nee Karnik), of Eugene, Oregon, passed away peacefully of complications due to sepsis, on November 7, 2020. Kanchan was born on June 27, 1939, in Kolhapur, India, to Sumati Karnik (nee Sabnis) and Shardchandra Karnik.
Kanchan grew up in Mumbai, India. She was educated at Queen Mary College, Madras, India, where she earned her B.Sc. in Physics in 1958, and at Presidency College, Madras, India where she earned her M.Sc. in Physics in 1960. Later in life, Kanchan earned her second B.S. (1976) and M.S (1978) in Computer Science at University of Oregon. Kanchan was a lifelong learner and audited courses in a myriad of subjects, including Art History and Architecture, at the University of Oregon.
Kanchan was married in May 1960 to Nilendra Deshpande, whom she met while both were at Presidency College. They raised sons, Pete (Pranay) Deshpande and Rahul Deshpande, born in 1961 and 1963 respectively.
Kanchan and Nilendra moved to the United States in 1962. The family spent some years in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Evanston, Illinois; Austin, Texas; Warsaw, Poland; and Gothenburg, Sweden, before settling in Eugene, Oregon in 1975.
After receiving her computer science degrees, Kanchan had a long career working as a Computer Systems Analyst at City of Eugene, Information Services Division, starting in 1978 and retiring in 2003.
Kanchan was an enthusiastic traveler, taking international trips twice a year over the last 40 years, including extensive travels in Europe and Asia. During her retirement years, Kanchan spent three winter months, every year, in Pune, India, close to family and friends.
Kanchan exercised regularly at the YMCA of Eugene for almost 20 years. She enjoyed hiking and maintained good health and fitness. She was a gracious host, who enjoyed bringing friends and family together over delicious meals at her home.
Kanchan is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Nilendra Deshpande, of Eugene, Oregon; her sons Pete Deshpande, of Eugene, Oregon and Rahul Deshpande, of Cardiff by the Sea, California; daughter-in-law Cynthia Deshpande, of Eugene, Oregon; and grandchildren Miriam (Mira) Deshpande and Wiatt Deshpande, both of Portland, Oregon. In addition, she is survived by her three brothers, Deepak Karnik, of Pune India; Prakash Karnik, of Vadodra, India; and Kiran Karnik, of Delhi, India; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins, and countless lifelong friends to whom she was very close.
A Hindu ceremony was held at Sunset Hills prior to cremation. Memorials, if desired, can be made in her honor to the University of Oregon Art History Department or the Y of Eugene.
