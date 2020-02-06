|
|
Karen Irma Boltz
10/20/1944 - 10/25/2019
Karen Irma Boltz (Bialous), passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019, surrounded by family at her home in Eugene, Oregon. She was 75.
Karen was born on October 20, 1944 in Glens Falls, NY to her parents Emil and Irma Bialous. She graduated from Lake George Central School. Karen earned her degree in Education from Concordia University, River Forest, Illinois, and was an elementary school teacher for many years in Southern California.
Karen married Gordon Boltz in 1969. They resided in San Diego, California until 1985 and then moved to Oregon. Their faith in Christ was the cornerstone of their lives. They were always involved with their church where Karen sang in the choir and Gordon directed. Karen enjoyed hosting Bible study groups at her home. Gardening and homemaking were also passions of hers, evidenced by the beauty she created wherever she lived. An amazing wife, mother, oma, sister and friend, she is remembered by many as an incredibly generous woman who would do anything to help others. Her family took priority and her love for them was fierce and unconditional. She is missed greatly by so many people.
Karen is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Michelle Boltz of Eugene, OR; her stepdaughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Fred Acosta of Springfield, OR; her brother, Kurt Bialous; and four grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; and her brothers, Paul and David Bialous.
A memorial service will be held at North Park Community Church (Reformation Fellowship), 3484 Harlow Road, Eugene, OR, on February 23 at 2:30pm.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020