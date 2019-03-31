|
Karen Jean Grant
February 11, 2019
Karen Jean Grant passed away peacefully Feb. 11, 2019 in her 70th year, in Everett, WA, after decades of living with Rheumatoid Arthritis.
Karen spent 47 years in love with her best friend and wife of William Howard Grant. The cherished mother of Jason (Michele) of Everett, WA, and Emily (Ron Gould) of Morgan Hill, CA. Much loved by five grandchildren. Loving sister of Keith Kortright in Omaha, NE, with siblings preceding her in death Kay (Harry) Lyman, and Dr. Kenneth Kortright (Francis). Beautiful child of Ruth Kortright-Anderson and Herman Kortright preceding her death as well.
Karen always gave more than she asked, and then gave more. A spirited and smiling ginger, she believed you can do anything if you just try. She adored quilting, sewing, cooking, and doing crafts with her grandchildren. Every day she went out of her way to make sure people were appreciated. If a larger than life redhead smiled at you one day while eating blueberry pancakes at a diner, that might have just been her sharing a little love with you.
Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.karenjgrant.com.
