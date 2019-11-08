|
|
Karen Knutson Rikhoff
November 16, 1933 - January 10, 2019
Karen Knutson Rikhoff died peacefully with family by her side on January 10, 2019 at the age of 85. She was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt. Karen was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 16, 1933 to Carl Arthur Clifford and Marion Beryl (Bohn) Knutson. She graduated from Morgan Park High School in Chicago and DePauw University in Indiana, where she was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority. Karen met her future husband, John Rikhoff, in college, and they were married after graduating in 1956. She lost her devoted husband of 57 years in 2013, and her beloved Cairn terrier (Phangue) in 1987 who she claimed visited her in her final years.
After graduating from college, Karen worked in her father's law office then joined her husband, who was serving in the US Army, and worked as a civilian Army employee at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. After completion of John's military service, she raised three boys while her husband advanced his career in book publishing beginning in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1958 then moving to Needham, Massachusetts in 1966; Fairview Park, Ohio in 1975; and eventually to Buckingham, Pennsylvania in 1980. A devoted mother, she relished her role as a homemaker and chauffeured her sons to every sporting and scouting event and after school activity. She patiently watched and waited for practices or games to end, often keeping score or selling refreshments to raise funds in support of the activity.
Karen also became active in community service while living in Needham. She served as a Town Meeting member, president of the Needham League of Women Voters (LWV) and state board of the Massachusetts LWV as its public relations chairman. After moving to Cleveland, Ohio in 1975, Karen served as president of the Cuyahoga County LWV and subsequently the Lane County LWV after retiring to Oregon.
After moving to Pennsylvania in 1980 and because of her love of books, Karen joined Walck-Rikhoff Bookpeddlers, an independent sales representative group established by her husband and a life-long book publishing friend, selling to bookstores in the Mid-Atlantic States.
Karen and John retired to Eugene, Oregon in 1997 to enjoy life with two of her sons, a daughter-in-law and granddaughter. As season ticket holders, she enjoyed attending University of Oregon Ducks football and basketball games as well as Eugene Emerald baseball games at Civic Stadium where she kept her own scorebook.
Karen loved books, was an avid reader, loved to travel, and enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time with her family. She often travelled with her husband while he was on business to England, Scotland, and Germany. She also visited two of her sons who were serving in the US Peace Corps in Kenya and the Philippines.
Karen also loved the natural world around her. Her interest in nature began as a child while visiting her aunt and uncle's farm in Three Rivers, Michigan and grew throughout her lifetime. During walks in the woods, it seemed to her sons that she could identify every bird, tree, plant, and animal.
She cherished her friends and family with whom she shared many jokes, laughs and stories. She had a great sense of humor and a dry wit. Above all, Karen always had a smile on her face and joy in her heart. She will be remembered for her unwavering kindness and generosity and the atmosphere of harmony and optimism she created.
Survivors include three sons, Greg (Annie) and Rob of Eugene and Jeff (Tess) of Germantown, Maryland, sister Nancy and niece Sherri of Sacramento, California, brother-in-law Rick and sister-in-law Mary of Columbus, Ohio and five grandchildren, Taylor, Ben, Maddie, Zac, and Finley.
Memorial contributions may be made to League of Women Voters of Lane County.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 8 to Nov. 16, 2019