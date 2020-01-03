Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Marr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen L. Marr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen L. Marr Obituary
Karen L. Marr
1968 -2019
Karen L. Marr passed away on November 16, 2019 at the age of 51. She attended Eugene Public Schools, graduating from South Eugene High School in 1986, where she was a member of the girls basketball team for 3 years. She attended her first year of college in Daytona Beach, Florida before transferring to Oregon State University, where she graduated with a BS degree in Technical Journalism in 1990.
Karen worked at several jobs including stints in Florida, Alaska, Utah and Oregon, most recently as a phlebotomist in the Eugene/Springfield area.
Her interests included watching or playing sports of all kinds. She also had a soft spot for all animal friends, especially her cats. She was widely read in many things medical. She was an accomplished photographer.
Karen is survived by her parents, Keith and Deanna Marr, sister Christin Bregman, brother-in-law Steven, nephew Tarn, niece Sorelle, several aunts and uncles and many cousins. She is also survived by her beloved cats Zoe and Simon.
A celebration of Karen's life will be held at 3PM on Sunday, January 19 at the Oregon Electric Station restaurant in Eugene; casual attire recommended.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Greenhill Humane Society or a .
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -