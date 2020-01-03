|
Karen L. Marr
1968 -2019
Karen L. Marr passed away on November 16, 2019 at the age of 51. She attended Eugene Public Schools, graduating from South Eugene High School in 1986, where she was a member of the girls basketball team for 3 years. She attended her first year of college in Daytona Beach, Florida before transferring to Oregon State University, where she graduated with a BS degree in Technical Journalism in 1990.
Karen worked at several jobs including stints in Florida, Alaska, Utah and Oregon, most recently as a phlebotomist in the Eugene/Springfield area.
Her interests included watching or playing sports of all kinds. She also had a soft spot for all animal friends, especially her cats. She was widely read in many things medical. She was an accomplished photographer.
Karen is survived by her parents, Keith and Deanna Marr, sister Christin Bregman, brother-in-law Steven, nephew Tarn, niece Sorelle, several aunts and uncles and many cousins. She is also survived by her beloved cats Zoe and Simon.
A celebration of Karen's life will be held at 3PM on Sunday, January 19 at the Oregon Electric Station restaurant in Eugene; casual attire recommended.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Greenhill Humane Society or a .
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020