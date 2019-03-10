|
|
Karen Lee (Schreiner) Jones
Karen Jones was born February 24, 1939 in Eureka, California to Ernest and Mildred Schreiner. She passed away on March 1, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon of complications from Melanoma. As a child she grew up in Vancouver, Washington and McMinnville, Oregon. She attended schools in Eugene, graduated from Eugene High School in 1957, and the U of O in 1961 (majoring in education.) She was in Pi Lambda Theta Education Honorary and Delta Kappa Gamma. She taught school in Eugene, Santa Clara, CA and Cave Junction, OR - kindergarten to 10th grades - for a total of 30 years. She was an art teacher and taught many other subjects. She was named Teacher of the Year two times.
She and her husband, Bill, opened Talents Unlimited in Cave Junction, which they operated for many years. Her interests included art, books, crafts, travel, and music. She was a lover of cats and animals. She was a caregiver for others, especially her mother with Alzheimer's. She was active in the Lutheran Church and was secretary of the Women of the ELCA State Board for 6 years. Both she and her husband were members of Emmaus Lutheran Church.
Karen is survived by her husband, Bill, of 50 years; her son Kris, and her grandchildren Kaleb and Emily, her sister Jerrie, niece Sheryl, and nephew Nathan. She loved her family very much.
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com. She requested no funeral service.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 10, 2019