Karen Sue McCune
1955 - 2020
Karen Sue McCune
March 20th, 1955 - October 24th 2020
Karen Sue McCune, age 65, passed away peacefully on the evening of October 24th 2020. She was born March 20th, 1955 in Denver, Colorado to John and Marjorie Cummings. She married the love of her life, Andrew McCune in December 1975, Andrew preceded her in death in 2014.
Karen was a caring and supportive mother, daughter and sister cherishing family over everything. She painted ceramics, many of which were donated by her and are on display at the Albany carousel. Karen enjoyed needlepoint, coloring, beading, soap making and adored tending her African violets and her hanging cacti. Over multiple trips she and her sisters drove the entire length of the Oregon coast and spent hours collecting seashells and visiting lighthouses.
Karen is survived by her mother Marjorie, sisters Susan and Margaret, brother Alan, sons Patrick and Christopher (daughter-in-law Lauren), daughter Jennifer (son-in-law Leslie), grand daughter Kaylin and her beloved cat Lina.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
