|
|
March 29, 1943 -
January 18, 2019
Karin Dunker passed away on January 18, 2019, after a prolonged battle with breast cancer. She was born in Hilversum, Holland on March 29, 1943 to Hans Dunker and Joyce Slik Dunker. When she was seven, her sea captain father made the transatlantic voyage by sailboat with Karin and her mother from Bremerhaven to northern Brazil, where the vessel shipwrecked. They lived in Niteroi, Brazil for two years before returning to the Netherlands. In 1957, after completing grade school in Hilversum, she emigrated with her parents to the U.S. Karin finished high school in Redondo Beach California where she met and married one of the local lifeguards, Chad Eugene Long. The young couple moved to Cottage Grove, Oregon and later to Springfield. Chad and Karin had two children, Jantina and Jeff. The couple subsequently divorced. Already fluent in German, Dutch and English, Karin returned to school, earning a B.A. in German at the University of Oregon in 1973, an M.A. in German at the University of Toronto in 1975, as well as an M.A. in Spanish in 1984 at the University of Oregon. She later also earned a teaching certificate in French. In her long career as a language teacher she taught at a number of Oregon schools, including the University of Oregon, Lane Community College, Western Oregon State College, as well as high schools in Eugene, Alsea, Philomath and Harrisburg. She had a lifelong love of travel, taking many trips abroad and living for extended periods in France, Spain and Canada.
While her language teaching paid the bills, Karin's true vocation was as an artist and craftsperson. She was an accomplished potter and taught hand built pottery classes in the craft centers at the U of O and OSU. Later she turned to fused glass, where she made good use of her exquisite sense of color, and displayed in several gallery shows. Along the way she explored jewelry making and shibori dying, and always had a finely crafted knitting project close at hand.
Karin is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Jantina and Joseph Clifford of Eugene, and son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey and Margaret Long of Seattle, as well as three grandchildren: Asa Clifford, Ani Clifford and Ashley Long. Family and friends are invited to gather to share memories and celebrate her life at the Eugene Friends Meeting House (2274 Onyx St, Eugene) on March 24 at 4:30.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 10, 2019