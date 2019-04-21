|
Karin had an infectious spirit and a charming sense of humor. She was pure love. Karin lit up a room with her smile and presence. Her strong bond with her family and friends was apparent. Karin loved being a mother, "Mama Bear". Her most important role in life was being a wife and mother. Next was being a friend extraordinaire. Karin was the most loving and patient person. She could see humor in difficult times.
Karin Marie Hubbard
July 20, 1970 -
April 6, 2019
Karin was born July 20th, 1970 to Carolyn and Larry Olson. Karin Graduated from Sheldon High and Western Oregon University. She had been married to her high school sweetheart for 26 years. Their three children, Curtis, Sophie and Marcus, will carry her enduring love and spirit in their hearts.
Karin Marie Hubbard, 48, died April 6th, 2019 in her home, surrounded by loved ones. In her final days Karin was light and laughter in life. Cancer took Karin's life but not spirit, quick wit and charm. Karin showed us the meaning to live, laugh and love. Karin will be missed but never forgotten, a true shooting star.
A celebration of life will be held at Sweet Cheeks Winery on May 26th, 2019 at 6:30 pm.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 21, 2019