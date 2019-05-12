|
Karl passed on May 3rd at the age of 83. He was married to Jacqueline C. Hurst for over 63 years, in Eugene, Oregon.
Karl Ellwood Hurst
1935 - 2019
Karl's immediate family included his wife; Jacqueline Hurst; daughters, Kathi Parshall and Jamie Hurst; son, Scott Hurst; and his grandchildren; Jordan Parshall, Jacob Parshall, and Hunter Larson.
Karl was patriotic and served in the US Air Force. He became an electrician and was a proud union member of IBEW, Local 280, for 60 years. He enjoyed his home in Palm Springs, traveling, real estate, and family time.
He was a hard-working, loving friend, and father to many. He will be missed.
A Celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, May 16th from 3-5pm at Lakewood Park Estate: 1800 Lakewood Ct. Eugene.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 12, 2019