Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Karl Hurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karl Ellwood Hurst

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karl Ellwood Hurst Obituary


Karl Ellwood Hurst
1935 - 2019

Karl passed on May 3rd at the age of 83. He was married to Jacqueline C. Hurst for over 63 years, in Eugene, Oregon.

Karl's immediate family included his wife; Jacqueline Hurst; daughters, Kathi Parshall and Jamie Hurst; son, Scott Hurst; and his grandchildren; Jordan Parshall, Jacob Parshall, and Hunter Larson.

Karl was patriotic and served in the US Air Force. He became an electrician and was a proud union member of IBEW, Local 280, for 60 years. He enjoyed his home in Palm Springs, traveling, real estate, and family time.

He was a hard-working, loving friend, and father to many. He will be missed.

A Celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, May 16th from 3-5pm at Lakewood Park Estate: 1800 Lakewood Ct. Eugene.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.