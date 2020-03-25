|
|
Kassi Adell Schmidt
02/02/1980 - 03/19/2020
We were very blessed to have her in our family.
Father- Steven M. Schmidt
Mother- Pamella L. Schmidt
Brother- Jeffrey M. Schmidt
And her most loved son, Landon Steven Schmidt.
Kassi passed away from complications of pneumonia and heart problems. Kassi went to Aubrey Park Elementary, Madison Middle School, and graduated from Junction City High School. Kassi was a daredevil who tried anything exciting. She enjoyed skiing, water skiing, jet skiing, and riding horses, she also belonged to PeeWee Rodeo, and rode bulls. Kassi was an excellent student carrying straight A's. She went to Beauty School to be a Beautician, but had an injury that impaired her vision and had to go on disability. Kassi was a people person, she touched many lives and she would be your friend forever. She loved life, animals, and the outdoors, especially the beach. We want to thank all people who were her friends and loved her, especially her partner of 7 years, Frank Patton, who also gave us a lot of support as Kassi's health declined. God Bless all who loved her.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020