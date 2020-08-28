Katherin "Kathy" Johnson
Katherin "Kathy" Johnson passed away on July 28th. A week prior on a beautiful sunny day she was walking down a riverbank on the Siuslaw with her family when she lost her footing, resulting in a fractured leg. She went in for surgery the following day and suffered a pulmonary embolism as well as a stroke that ultimately resulted in her death. She was 72 years old.
She was born on Christmas Eve, 1947 in Coos Bay to George and Lorna Staveland. Growing up her family lived in Oregon, California, and Alaska. Kathy graduated from Crow High School in 1966 and the University of Oregon in 1972 with a Bachelors of Science in Nursing.
In 1969 she married her high school sweetheart, Allen Johnson. They had three boys and lived in Eugene until 1991 when they moved back to Crow to be closer to their parents and extended family.
Kathy worked as a RN at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Eugene for 30+ years, as well as a school nurse for the Crow-Applegate-Lorane School District, and finished her career providing nursing care for a local family.
Kathy was adventuresome at heart. She enjoyed many beach trips with close friends and camping in the Cascades with family. Just last year, she jumped off a 40-foot cliff into the Snake River in Eastern Oregon. Kathy had also traveled through the Caribbean, Norway, Nicaragua and multiple trips to Mexico.
She loved gardening, crafts, painting, canning, baking pies, antiques, and reading the newspaper. Kathy enjoyed music and the arts, especially seeing live performances. Above all she loved spending time with family and friends. Her fondest memories were of spending summers during her childhood at her grandparents' home on the Smith River with her sisters and cousins. As an adult she looked forward to the annual family reunion, a weekend campout at the same location filled with stories, games, laughter, and swimming in the river.
Kathy will always be remembered for her caring nature, whether that was for family, friends, a patient, or a stranger. She was genuinely interested in learning about others and enjoyed listening to how people were doing and curious about their lives and families. She made the people around her feel special, cared about, and appreciated.
She is survived by her husband, Allen, and her three sons; Brett and wife Nicole of Hood River, Casey of Baker City, and Dusty and husband Colt of Eugene, as well as four grandchildren; Dane, Eve, Maddy, and June. She is also survived by her mother, Lorna Staveland, and her two sisters; Judy Hillman and Patti Gates, all of Crow.
A Celebration of Life will be held when conditions allow.
In-lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to be made in her name to Children's Miracle Network.
