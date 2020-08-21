Katherine Alford Clawson
February 11, 1939 - July 24, 2020
Kathie, wife, mother, Nana, mentor, and friend, was an avid adventurer whose family, friends, and home were the foundation that she always returned to. She passed away suddenly on her last adventure with her husband Stan of 61 years.
Kathie was born in Menlo Park California in 1939 to Lawrence and Helen Alford and grew up with her 3 brothers, David, Robert, and James, (who all preceded her in death). After graduating from Burlingame High School she enrolled at the University of Utah where in her sophomore year, she had a 3-month whirled wind courtship and married the love of her life, Stanley Hasting Clawson. And so began their great journey of life, lived to the fullest, enjoyed immensely, full of love and laughter.
After marrying, Kathie took a hiatus from university to support her husband through dental school in Chicago, IL. Kathie and Stan moved to Oregon in 1962, made Eugene their home, raising 3 daughters. Always empathic, socially aware, and caring, Kathie supported a number of volunteer initiatives. She was active in the community with one of her favorite volunteer activities being a Dossin at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art where she enthusiastically shared her passion for Oriental Art and history. Kathie enjoyed supporting all the arts in Eugene; she was an active theatre member, attended the Bach Festival, and enjoyed the monthly art walks.
In 1985 Kathie enrolled at the University of Oregon to complete her Bachelor of Arts degree graduating alongside her future son-in-law Paul. It is still debated today who received the higher marks. Kathie enjoyed her career in the 4j School District as a substitute teacher.
Her intrigue for different cultures and passion for travel took her to over 35 countries and 5 continents. She was an enthusiastic sailor who sailed extensively. Kathie had a passion for hiking and participated in numerous climbs in the Cascades before summiting Mt. Rainer. She was a part of a close group of friends who walked daily over the past 40 years. Those walks turned into organized runs that ultimately turn them into New York Marathon finishers. She loved to ski, Mt Bachelor, the Alps, and heli-skiing in the Canadian Rockies making fresh turns in untouched powder. Well into her 70's she was challenging her grandchildren on the downhill slopes of Mt. Bachelor on both a snowboard and skis.
She loved camping and river rafting, tackling both the Zambezi and Colorado with lifelong friends, as well as the McKenzie and Deschutes making her mark on Oh Shit Rock! River trips became annual summer adventures for the family and a passion she passed down to her children and grandchildren.
Some of her biggest adventures were with her grandkids. Kathie attended every sporting event, play, recital, and birthday party that she could. She encouraged each one to learn new skills, taught them how to read, gave them confidence to excel in sports, and impressed upon them the importance of education. She provided comfort and love unconditionally – she made everybody want to do better.
Kathie was a spitfire when it came to politics, holding strong to her beliefs and always educating herself on issues. She kept an open mind but didn't abide by idiocy. She was witty and kind and loved a good book. Being a ferocious reader she made sure she always had a good library in her home which she happily shared.
Kathie always had a daily list of errands and things she needed to get done. Crossing them off her list gave her great satisfaction – even to the point that if she had done something and it wasn't on the list she would add it, just to be able to cross it off. She loved green carpet, was obsessed with Dutch Bros. coffee, and had an addiction to chocolate – she was in a word authentic.
A strong hug can get you through anything and one given with support and unconditional love is a hug that will last you a life time. We were blessed to receive this hug every time we were with her. She made a difference in our lives and we hold her close to our hearts. Every hug we give is a gift from her and she will be greatly missed.
She lives on in her loving husband Stanley, her daughters Kelly (Derik Gulsvig), Jennifer (Paul Haugen) and Katie (Frank Roome) and grandchildren Logan, Spencer, Hayden, Stuart, Clara, AnnaMae and Calvin. Her step daughter Karen (Bernell Cloward) and 4 grandchildren, Amanda, Lance, Nicholas, Jessica and her 15 great grandchildren and their respective families. As well as her niece Margaret Ann Revolinsky and family.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Eugene Public Library. Simple things that Kathie would love for you to do is take a hike in the mountains, spend time with the ones you love, and make a toast to enduring friendships.
Due to the pandemic a celebration of life will be announce at a later date.
