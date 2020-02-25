|
Katherine Sue Barnes
April 20, 1935 - August 18, 2019
Katherine Sue Barnes passed away peacefully August 18, 2019 in Lehi, Utah with family by her side. Kathy was born April 20, 1935, in Summers, Arkansas, to Erva and Jewel Barnes, the fourth of five children. Kathy is pre-deceased by her parents, sister Gretchen Abarr, and brother Robert. She is survived by her brother Erva Jr. (Hai) and sister Patricia Lynch; her three children: Jeffrey Milligan (Catherine Cuccaro), Phillip Milligan, and Laurel (Brad) Thomson; and eight grandchildren: Dustin, Candice, Dashel, Micah, Johnny, Jennifer, Jesse and Katherine; and nine great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews, and many friends. Kathy's life unfolded in four acts:
Act 1: In 1936, while she was just a toddler, the family moved to Junction City, Oregon where she grew up and graduated from Junction City High School. She continued her education by attending Abilene Christen College in Texas for two years before marrying a boy she had a crush on in high school, William "Gene" Milligan.
Act 2: As a newlywed, Kathy spent a year in Mexico City, Mexico where her husband attended college. She then moved back to Oregon to start her family. Kathy moved her family from Eugene to Portland to Las Vegas and finally to Carson City, Nevada where the children grew up. During this time, she sewed their clothes (Nehru jackets for school pictures!), cut their hair (Beatles style), was a Cub Scout den mother, and "encouraged" her children to watch The Lawrence Welk Show on Saturday evenings. She shared her love of puns with her children as well as her corn pone sense of humor. They are forever grateful for that and also for her rhyming talent. Kathy posted small rhymes around the house instructing her children in proper teeth brushing as well as those for cleaning (and flushing) the toilet. She was a master. She also taught her children her love for cats. Her furry, purry companions kept her sane and happy all her life. Kathy was an Avon Lady for a number of years before starting work outside the home. She worked for the Nevada State Parks and during this time her love of Lake Tahoe grew, especially for Sand Harbor. While working there, she also went to night school and earned her Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certificate.
Act 3: With a second marriage, Kathy moves to Denver and starts a career in banking. While there she becomes a lifelong Denver Broncos fan. She attended games, wore ridiculous orange and blue attire, and cheered heartily when the Broncos beat the Raiders. Her oldest child, a raiders fan, was remorseful during Kathy's "Elway Phase". With her second marriage done and dusted, she leaves Denver for a stop in Salt Lake City where she gets to hang out with her daughter and grandchildren for a year or two.
Act 4: Kathy returns to Oregon to be near her mother, brothers and sisters, finish her banking career, and lead a life of leisure as well as community service. Over the years she helped teach elementary children to read, knitted hundreds of winter hats for school children, and once a week volunteered with Meals on Wheels. Kathy took great joy in hanging out with her family and friends, working in her garden, and playing the piano. She will tell you this was her happiest time as an independent woman living by her own rules, making her own decisions, and making many friends in the Briarwood community. For her 80th birthday, she got a flower tattoo on her ankle, visited the black rock desert to see where burning man happens, and sat on the beach at her favorite place in the world: Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe. She was a happy soul.
A Celebration of Life for Kathy is planned for 1:30pm on Saturday, March 7th in Eugene, OR at the Briarwood Manufactured Home Community, 4800 Barger Dr., Eugene OR 97402. A dessert pot luck to follow. If you desire, please donate to Meals on Wheels in Kathy's name.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020