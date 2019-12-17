|
|
Kathie Pearson
05/02/1958 - 12/14/2019
She leaves us after an unexpected recurrence of breast cancer. You will be missed by all who knew you.
First baby born at Rogue Valley Hospital, Medford, OR on May 2nd, 1958. They would go on to celebrate the anniversary with her every 10 years. It was very special.
Graduate of U of O in 1980. Kathie taught and coached all boys and girls sports in Houston, TX. She also officiated all levels of softball and volleyball, very well I might add. Later she would return to Eugene where she taught school, worked for Goodwill, Looking Glass, and retired from US Postal Service at the Vehicle Maintenance Facility.
After her umpiring days were over she helped Ray Cunningham with the Eugene Softball Umpire Association. She loved all sports, especially U of O sports "Go Ducks!".
Kathie is survived by her loving wife, Melanie Galon, Best Mom in the World - Noreen (Allen, Pearson) Tibbett, Most Awesome sister - Keri (Pearson Brood) Ellis and husband Thomas, older brother Kenneth and wife Paula Jean. O' yeah, her beloved kittens, Punkin and Busta. Preceding her exit was younger brother Kevin, BFF Joan Shepard, Father Don, Step-father Jim Tibbett, GMa Sybil (Cooper Pearson) Ingram, Mel Ingram, GPa Earnest Pearson, GMa Rose Singler, GPa Walter Allen, and nephew Michael David May.
See you on the other side my love.
A graveside gathering memorial will be held 03/14/2020 at 2:00p.m. at Perl Funeral and Siskiyou Memorial Park, 2100 Siskiyou Blvd., Medford. Bring a balloon.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019