athleen Jane Krueger
March 14, 1951 -
May 15, 2019
Kathleen Jane Krueger of Eugene, OR. passed away on May 15, 2019 at the age of 68 after a long battle with cancer. She was born March 14, 1951 in Billings, Montana to parents William and Margaret Reed.
She worked at Aztec Printing for 40 years with her husband, Donald Krueger, who preceded her in death on May 1, 2012. She loved being a mom and grandma and enjoyed getting out of town to the coast when she could.
She is survived by 2 sons; Jason and Justin Krueger, a daughter; Brandi Kelly, and 5 grandchildren all of Eugene, OR. She also leaves behind a partner, David McGuffin.
A celebration of Life will be held on June 23, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Francis M. Wilkins Shelter at Hendricks Park.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 9, 2019