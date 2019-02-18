|
May 18, 1951 -
January 21, 2019
Katie (Kathy) passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on January 21, 2019 at her home in Washington. Her loud, infections laugh, ear to ear grin, upbeat positivity, and home cooked meals will be missed by all who knew her.
Katie was born on May 18, 1951 in Prineville, OR and she was the youngest child of David and Patricia (Worthylake) Huntington. She graduated with the class of '69 from Madras High School and was proud to be one of the first three female Future Farmers of America (FFA) members in Oregon.
Katie was a Vietnam-era Army vet (hooah!) serving two years in Germany as an air traffic controller. Upon leaving the service, she graduated from the University of Oregon (Go Ducks!) with a degree in accounting, then moved to Alaska and opened her own CPA firm. After spending a dozen years in Alaska, Katie returned to Oregon in 1993 to be closer to family, she continued to serve her private clients while working full-time, first at Options, and later working for Levis. At the time of her death, Katie had retired from all but a few personal tax accounts.
After retiring in 2017, she stayed active and continued following her passions. Katie loved traveling, camping, fishing, reading, and beating people at games (cribbage, backgammon, scrabble, hearts, words with friends) - but most of all she loved cheering on her daughter Mindy as she ran marathons and ultramarathons around the world. Katie occasionally joined in on a few 5ks just to share the experience, as her #1 hobby was being with her daughter.
Katie's endearment acted as the glue that bonded her extended family together, and as such, her favorite days of the year were the holidays that gathered everyone together (4th of July and Thanksgiving). In similar regard, Katie's seemingly unending amount of love extended to all her official and unofficial stepchildren, who she maintained close contact with, marking dozens of individuals who called her "mom" and several who called her "grandma."
At the same time, she seamlessly and effortlessly balanced a dizzying array of friends who deeply loved her. Katie's circle of friends was so broad and deep that numbers of them called her their "best friend." While it would be impossible to name them all, it should not diminish the heartfelt affection she had for her friends, whom she also considered to be family.
Katie is survived by her daughter Melinda (Mindy) Montgomery and her son-in-law Morgan Montgomery. She is also survived by her nephew/son Aaron Huntington who she fostered after her sister passed away. Her brothers David (Susan) Huntington and Ralph (Bob) Huntington are her remaining siblings. Katie is preceded in death by her father David Robert Huntington, her mother Patrician Jane Huntington, her sister Priscilla Huntington Williams, and her husband and soulmate Donald Herbert.
The family will hold a private graveside service in Florence, and there will be a public memorial service to celebrate her life later this year.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 18, 2019