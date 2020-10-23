1/1
Kathleen Nora Adair
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Nora Adair
8-11-1947 - 10-4-2020
Kathleen Nora Adair passed away unexpectedly, on October 4, 2020, breaking many hearts. Kathy was born in Pasadena, Ca on August 11, 1947. She is survived by her husband, William Adair, her mother, Jennie Davis, her children, Lisa (Neil) Gumbiner and Chris Marier, her grandchildren, Alex & Kevin Gumbiner and Nick Prevoznick & Angelina Pryor. She is also survived by her sisters, Bonnie (Mark) Tognazinni, Jennifer (Grant) Davis, Nora (David) Mooney and brothers, Tim and Dan (Julie) Davis, many nieces/nephews and her cousins. Private memorial will be held at a later time. She joins in Heaven, her father, Dee Davis, her grandparents and her aunt and uncle. Kathy lived all over the world, as the first born of six children, into a military family. Her father retired and the family settled in Salinas, California. She lived there for over 30 years, eventually moving to Oregon. She lived in various towns, close to the ocean and finally settled in Eugene, Oregon, with her husband and devoted son, Chris. She worked as a waitress, produce broker and spent the majority, of her career, helping people acquiring financing. Kathy loved the ocean, her friends, bull dogs & dachshunds, her shows and most of all her family, especially her grandchildren. Her world revolved around them and she spent as much time as she could, with them. Kathy called her mother, every morning and night, after her dad passed away and was instrumental in her care. She was always a hard worker, dependable and a friend to all. You can now rest, dearest Kathy, as you are finished here, with all your accomplishments. Give our love to dad, Aunt Ione and Uncle Johnny, until we meet again.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved