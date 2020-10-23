Kathleen Nora Adair
8-11-1947 - 10-4-2020
Kathleen Nora Adair passed away unexpectedly, on October 4, 2020, breaking many hearts. Kathy was born in Pasadena, Ca on August 11, 1947. She is survived by her husband, William Adair, her mother, Jennie Davis, her children, Lisa (Neil) Gumbiner and Chris Marier, her grandchildren, Alex & Kevin Gumbiner and Nick Prevoznick & Angelina Pryor. She is also survived by her sisters, Bonnie (Mark) Tognazinni, Jennifer (Grant) Davis, Nora (David) Mooney and brothers, Tim and Dan (Julie) Davis, many nieces/nephews and her cousins. Private memorial will be held at a later time. She joins in Heaven, her father, Dee Davis, her grandparents and her aunt and uncle. Kathy lived all over the world, as the first born of six children, into a military family. Her father retired and the family settled in Salinas, California. She lived there for over 30 years, eventually moving to Oregon. She lived in various towns, close to the ocean and finally settled in Eugene, Oregon, with her husband and devoted son, Chris. She worked as a waitress, produce broker and spent the majority, of her career, helping people acquiring financing. Kathy loved the ocean, her friends, bull dogs & dachshunds, her shows and most of all her family, especially her grandchildren. Her world revolved around them and she spent as much time as she could, with them. Kathy called her mother, every morning and night, after her dad passed away and was instrumental in her care. She was always a hard worker, dependable and a friend to all. You can now rest, dearest Kathy, as you are finished here, with all your accomplishments. Give our love to dad, Aunt Ione and Uncle Johnny, until we meet again.
