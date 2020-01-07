|
|
Kathleen "Kathy" Snyder
November 5, 1950-December 12, 2019
Kathleen ""Kathy"" Snyder, 69 of Eugene passed away on December 12, 2019 after a 4.5 year battle with cancer.
Kathy is survived by her sister, Linda Sather; children, Tyler, Kelly, and Alisha; and grandchildren, Ruben, Olivia, and Carmen. Kathy is predeceased by her parents, Jack and Shelly Prince; her brother, John Prince; and husband, Daniel Snyder.
Kathy was born in Long Beach, CA to Jack and Shelly Prince and went to Loara High School in Anaheim, CA. Kathy and her family traveled quite a bit due to her father's involvement in the NASA space program, and Oregon was a favorite destination. In 1975, Kathy moved to Eugene, along with her brother John to take up permanent residence.
In 1989, Kathy earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology/Women Studies at the University of Oregon. Here, she was first exposed to the field of Supported Employment and the SPED program, which would become part of her life's work/passion.
Kathy founded Supported Employment Services, Inc. in 1991, a company dedicated to providing vocational and supported living services to adults with disabilities. Kathy believed that people with disabilities should have the same opportunities as any other member of society. The SES mission is to find job opportunities that are community based, employer paid, competitive and integrated into the community. Kathy and the SES team assisted hundreds of customers find long term employment over the past 28 years. Kathy's daughter, Kelly will continue her legacy into the future, with the help of many dedicated staff members.
Kathy was an inspiration to those who knew her with her iron will determination, spice for life, and ""Guts to Win"" attitude. Kathy also inspired those around her to believe in themselves, no matter the circumstances.
Kathy was a HUGE Duck fan, Duck Athletic Fund contributor and season ticket holder for the past 15+ years. She often traveled with the Alumni Association, including the Rose, Natty, and Fiesta Bowl Games. Kathy firmly believed her famous Duck nails were essential to the Ducks winning. Kathy was also a proud constituent of the Osage and Cherokee Nations.
A Celebration of Life will take place on January 11, 2020 at the Ford Alumni Center 1720 East 13th Avenue in Eugene from 11am-4pm to honor her life and her legacy. Go Ducks!!!
Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Jan. 7, 2020