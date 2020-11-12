Kathleen Stelzl Wilt
Kathleen Stelzl Wilt passed away peacefully in her home in the early hours of November 2, 2020. She was 71 years old.
Kathleen was born on January 6, 1949, in Milwaukee, WI, to John and Sally Stelzl. The youngest of three, she was a playful, idealistic, and exuberant child. She attended Nicolet High School before graduating from the University of Wisconsin in OshKosh.
In 1971, shortly after her college graduation, she and a group of like-minded girlfriends set out for the west coast by car. They stopped in Santa Barbara, where Kathleen lived for two years, and it remained one of her favorite places, from the climate to the city's embrace of the arts.
She settled in Eugene in 1973, eventually earning her Master's in Education from the University of Oregon. She was a beloved teacher at Cascade Middle School, where she taught Social Studies and Art. She once gave the shoes off her feet to a child who expressed interest in them. She was known widely for her candy drawer, which she reserved for birthday treats for her students.
It was while teaching at Cascade that Kathleen met the love of her life, John Wilt, a special education teacher in the district. They met in 1991 and were married in 1994, and were inseparable from then on. They were best friends. Their love was the envy of all who knew them.
Along with John, Kathleen loved being outdoors. Golf, hiking, and camping were among her favorite activities. For years, she could be found climbing Mt. Pisgah every morning, rain or shine. She loved long walks through the Owens Rose Garden along the river. When her youngest grandson Julian was born, and as walking became more difficult for her, she would take him on long busrides throughout the city.
Kathleen had a gift for making every occasion a special occasion. She converted her attic into a magical playspace, replete with curtain-divided "apartments" for her grandchildren Gavin, Page, and Lilly, who always looked forward to extended visits. She was an inspired decorator, both at home and in her crafts, be it cookies or trees at Christmastime.
She loved traditions and games of all kinds. She never met a deck of cards she didn't like. Skilled enough to have incredible luck, she was a frequent winner at poker and bridge, her two favorites. Even as her health diminished, and the pandemic removed the opportunity to play bridge in person, she could be found at her laptop, still playing duplicate bridge via Zoom.
Toward the end of her life, as it became clear that her cancer would take her away too soon, she embarked on a large art project. It was in many ways a return to her early days in Eugene, when she sold stained glass at the Saturday market: with the help of her sister-in-law, Leslie, Kathleen hand-made goodbye cards for her closest friends and family. Each card was an exquisite work of art. This final project was emblematic of the caring and creative person she was.
Kathleen, who went by Nana in her family, will be sorely missed. She is survived by her devoted husband John Wilt, her sister Judy Bennett of Chicago, IL, her brother Bob Stelzl of Hamilton, Montana, her daughter Nikko Blair of Eugene, and stepdaughter Paulette Campbell of West Linn; grandchildren Gavin, Page, and Lilly Campbell, and Julian Blair; nieces Sarah Kehl, Emily Stelzl, Molly Stelzl, Sue Bennett, and Lisa Trapp, and nephews PJ Bennett and Tony Bennett; sister-in-law Leslie Stelzl and brother-in-law Chuck Bennett; and sons-in-law Dewayne Campbell and Jason Blair. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Sally.
Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a service to scatter her ashes at a later date, which will be announced beforehand.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy