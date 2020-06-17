Kathleen Vivian McCemons
11-17-1943 - 05-22-1943
Kathy passed away at the age of 76.
Born in Seattle, Wa she was one of eight children.
Kathy is survived by her eldest brother Robert "BOB" Lydon and spouse Carol. She leaves behind many who love her dearly including her beloved husband Donald "MAC" McClemons. The two were together for 27 incredible years. Children of Kathy include daughter Lisa Bell and spouse Ron, son Richard Rice and spouse Rashell, and youngest daughter Kristina Bechtol/Rice. Kathy was a grandmother to 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 1 GREAT-GREAT grandchild.
Mac and Kathy have huge hearts and opened up their arms and homes to many, including 3 foreign exchange students.
Those that knew Kathy would describe her as loving, caring, selfless, stubborn, and a little feisty. More than anything else she was always considered "Life of the Party" or the best jokester.
Kathy always looked forward to spending time with friends and family. She enjoyed playing pranks on everyone. Funny as it all was Kathy herself was quite the gullible woman.
While in her company you could always expect a few laughs to be shared.
Kathy has been an active member in the community for many years. Known by many as their favorite lunch lady and school bus driver. Even after Kathy retired she continued to volunteer her free time at the communities senior center.
Kathy is loved and missed by all.
Celebration of life to be determined.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.